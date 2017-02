RAWALPINDI: Spokesman for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry has said that Saad Rafiq should not teach the politics of corruption to Imran Khan.The PTI spokesman said it was better not to learn the politics which is being promoted by the PML-N and Saad Rafiq. He said there was a need to forget such politics in which one could proceed to Panama after plundering the wealth of the people.

