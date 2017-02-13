The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) has announced its overseas organisational setup in America, with Houston as its headquarters. The decision was taken during a meeting at the party’s secretariat on Saturday with Anis Qaimkhani in chair.

The meeting also discussed issues of overseas Pakistanis with the party’s member national council Asif Memon, Ahmed Ashfaq and Agha Zohaib, who had arrived in Karachi from the US. Also present were PSP General Secretary Raza Haroon and Vice-Chairman Waseem Aftab.

Ashfaq briefed the meeting on the party’s popularity in America, saying many people wanted to join the PSP because of its “clean and clear policy”.

“Many of them have already joined the party,” he added. He also invited Qaimkhani to visit the US and meet with the Pakistani community.

Accepting the invitation, the PSP leader congratulated all the members and would-be members. “Overseas Pakistanis are assets that are important in playing their role in local politics.”

He added that it was the party’s mission to “promote nationalism, patriotism and brotherhood among Pakistanis living abroad to dispel the impression of Pakistan being labelled as a ‘terrorist state’.”

He lamented that the image of Pakistan as a “terrorist state” was being promoted by the country’s so-called leaders “whom we have divorced once and for all”.

After consultation, the party announced the office-bearers for the overseas setup: Ahmed Ashfaq as organiser, Shakeel Shiraz, Zohaib Agha, Dr Jawaid Rajput, Hidayat Khan, Raheel Razi, Zeeshan Malik, Syed Phool Jaffery, Syed Tahir, Asif Ali Ashraf Bhatti, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ahsan Abrar, Rashid Ahmed, Mehmood Javed, Farhan Tariq, Mohammed Tariq, Kamran Fahim, Naveed Memon and Mohammed Wasim as deputy organisers, Syed Hassan as Houston organiser, Qasim Afridi as New York organiser and Mohammed Ansar as Connecticut organiser.

University Road accidents

During a news conference at the Karachi Press Club, the PSP’s Student Federation of Pakistan (SFP) expressed concern over the recent accidents on University Road resulting in loss of students’ lives and held the government responsible for “negligence”.

SFP President Tauseef Ejaz condoled with the bereaved families and criticised the government and other authorities for their “silence” and said all those responsible should be taken to task.

Listing the road’s construction as one of the factors, he also accused the traffic police of being “incompetent” and “more interested in extorting motorcyclists than doing their job”.

“They never pay attention to the traffic situation and are always trying to grab as many motorists as possible to grease their officers’ palms.”

Ejaz demanded that the administrations of the universities along the road and the government increase university buses across the city.

“Despite increasing the number of buses in the past, these vehicles are parked at the junkyard for want of repairs, and nobody even notices that their quantity has declined.”

He also demanded that the injured and the families of the deceased be compensated, and he also sought better medical treatment for the survivors.

