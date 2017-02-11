KARACHI: The officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday observed pen-down protest against government’s decision to give additional charge of Finance Division secretary to Tariq Bajwa.

The protesting officers at the Income Tax building said that traditionally, the officer posted as the Federal Board of Revenue chairman has also been given the charge of secretary Revenue Division.

The decision to appoint officer as District Management Group (DMG) was taken to stall the efforts of reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue being undertaken by the senior leadership of Inland Revenue System (IRS) and Customs through establishment of district and border offices and creating the writ of the department, they added.

The officers vowed to take legal recourse on the pattern of the Foreign Office and

police to resist any encroachment upon the administrative autonomy of the department. They demanded the posts of the Federal Board of Revenue chairman and Revenue Division secretary should both be held by the same officer belonging from within the Federal Board of Revenue who would have the required technical expertise for undertaking the job successfully.

