PSL returns

The second season of the PSL has started amid much fanfare. It is a great initiative for the cricket-starved nation that loves this sport more than anything else. However, there are two things that have upset cricket fans. First, I wish we could have had the tournament in our country. With the majority of players from Pakistan, I believe it could have been done with a sincere effort by the management. Second, it saddens me to see that despite the huge success of the PSL last year, the number of teams is still five, which is a complete disappointment. Even the Bangladesh Premier League has more teams than the PSL.

I am certain that there is no dearth of the talent and the wealthy people in the country to include another few teams. Not having teams from Faisalabad, Sialkot, Hyderabad, Abbottabad, and other major cities is totally unfair to the people of Pakistan as it deprives them of even more competitive and engaging cricket than having just five teams. The PCB is requested to think of the country for once and expand the number of teams in the PSL and make serious efforts to hold it in Pakistan on the home grounds of the participating teams. Only then we would be able to achieve the true spirit of the PSL.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

