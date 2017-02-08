PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday ordered regularisation of 23 employees of various projects being run by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare and Livestock and Dairy Development departments.

A division bench comprising Justice Roohul Amin Khan and Justice Lal Jan Khattak allowed the writ petitions. The bench directed the provincial government to appoint the petitioners on regular basis after the projects were given regular status in the budget.

The court ordered regularisation of four employees including Gul Nargas and others working in Industrial Training Centre Lakki Marwat. It also ordered regularisation of four project employees, including Naveeda and others working in Vocational Centre in Shabqadar Fort, Charsadda.

The court directed the Livestock and Dairy Development Department to appoint the 14 project employees, including Sher Muhammad and others working in a project called Achai Cattle Conservation and Development.

The lawyer pointed out that as per the Supreme Court decision, the provincial government should regularise the project employees when the projects were converted into regular in the budget.

