After a gap of seven years, a meeting of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s governing body will be convened on Tuesday at the office of Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro.

The minister himself confirmed to The News that KWSB chief Misbahuddin Farid had been directed to intimate the governing body members and make all necessary arrangements for the meeting.

Shoro added that the KWSB chief had been told to make this meeting a regular feature.

For his part, Farid said that this would be the first meeting in which all district council chairmen would also be in attendance.

However, the meeting’s agenda was still undecided.

