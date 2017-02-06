KARACHI: Pakistan won bronze medal at the 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships in Hong Kong, China, which concluded on Sunday.

Fourth seeds Pakistan failed to reach the finals as they were beaten by second seeds Malaysia 1-2 in the semi-finals.

Mansoor Zaman beat Mohd Farez Izwan 11-6, 12-14, 6-11, 11-6, 8-11, but Ong Sai Hung defeated Mehran Javed 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, and Darren Rahul Pragasam beat Abbas Zeb 11-7, 11-6, 11-9.

Pakistan won four group matches: against eighth seeds Japan, 12th seeds Macau, ninth seeds Korea, and fifth seeds Iran.

