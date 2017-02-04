KARACHI: Pakistan beat Iran to enter the semi-finals of 18th Asian Junior Squash Team Championships in Hong Kong, China, on Friday.

Fourth seeds Pakistan defeated fifth seed Iran 3-0 to take the second position in Pool A.

Mehran Javed beat Alireza Shameli 15-13, 6-11, 11-3, 11-5; Abbas Zeb thrashed Mojtaba Kafili 11-4, 11-9, 11-8; and Mansoor Zaman defeated Reza Jafarzadeh 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 11-4.

Pakistan will face second seeds Malaysia in the semi-finals on Saturday (today).

Top seeds India are up against third seeds Hong Kong.

Pakistan won group matches against eighth seeds Japan, 12th seeds Macau, ninth seeds Korea, and fifth seeds Iran. They lost to top seeds India.

