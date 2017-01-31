FAPUASA rejects HEC’s notification for setting up NTC

Islamabad

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA), Islamabad has rejected the notification for establishment of National Testing Council (NTC) by Higher Education Commission to conduct entrance tests for the universities.

President of FAPUASA, Islamabad Chapter, Professor Dr. Asif Ali said that in violation of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Act and respective universities Acts, the HEC has announced National Testing Council. “As per HEC Ordinance 2002, Clause (n) of Article 10 which clearly states that “cause to be set up testing bodies or designate any existing body for the purpose,” the HEC cannot establish such body by itself and conduct tests by itself,” states the statement issued by FAPUASA.

It says that the actual powers of HEC lies with its 17-member Board which deliberated the issue in length and has rejected the idea of HEC administration involving itself to conduct tests by declaring it a conflict of interest. “Instead of implementing the decision of its 17-member Board, HEC is trying to conduct tests by establishing a body; Education Testing Council,” says the statement.

It mentions that the notification is also another deliberate act of violation, of Lahore High Court (LHC) judgment on testing issue in Writ Petition 28028/2011 which instructed clearly that “HEC through proper channel will propose amendment in the ordinance/rules in order to provide a proper regulatory framework for establishing, monitoring and supervising a 'national testing service' till such time that proper legislation in place, HEC will not initiate the process of selecting and appointing a national testing body under the ordinance.”

“Instead of complying with the LHC judgment and without amending HEC Ordinance through proper legislation, HEC administration has not only conducted tests but also announced new testing body,” states the statement.

The statement further adds that the decision of Honourable LHC was itself conveyed by HEC Chairman to the universities through a detailed letter on May 27, 2014. “The conduct of admission tests by ETC is also in violation of respective university Acts as there is no such provision. Each university has its own admission criteria/policy in view of its specific needs and requirements. Moreover, the HEC‘s role and powers after 18th Constitutional Amendment are also under question.”

It reminds that while sharing main recommendations/decisions of Task Force on Improvement of Higher Education in Pakistan in March 2002, it was quoted by Dr. Asif Ali that, "Universities are the pillars of the higher education system. They must have autonomy from all extraneous influences in order to govern and manage their academic, administrative, and financial functions. In particular, universities must have autonomy to develop their academic programmes; recruit, assess, and develop their faculty; and select, train and educate their students."

“Since the very purpose of formation of the HEC was to protect autonomy of the universities, which was eroded to some extent because of intrusiveness of UGC, it is quintessential that the HEC work in compliance with 18th Constitutional Amendment rather than breaching the autonomy of the universities which has been guaranteed by their respective acts of parliament even prior to the establishment of HEC in 2002,” highlights the statement.

The FAPUASA concluded that since the Task Force on higher education had already rejected the idea of federal government for establishment of National Education Testing Service (NETS) in the words that "the purpose of standardisation could be served if entrance tests were given by the institutions that select their students from a pool of applicants who present scores given by several Boards. The establishment of NETS is not recommended for selection of students for higher education because it would replicate the existing model of examination."

