Smart trash cans in China catch waste mid-air

A team of innovative engineers at HTX Studio in China has transformed the mundane act of trash disposal into a high-tech spectacle by developing a series of robotic trash cans that automatically catch mid-air rubbish and empty themselves when full.

Thought behind the smart bins

The project started with the basic everyday problem. One of the engineers at the team shared that the key idea originated from a common frustration of an untidy workplace.

Despite having numerous trash cans in the office, it remained cluttered with paper, bottles, and wrappers.

He said: “Our studio is a mess. There’s always garbage on the tables, on the floor and the bins are always full. At first I thought the problem was simply not enough trash cans so I bought more …Then I had a thought: What if the train bin catches trash mid-air and then empties itself automatically?”

How do they work?

The self-aiming bins have motorized, automated, camera-equipped trash cans that can track flying objects in real-time. Such smart bins overcame two major challenges i.e., predicting where trash would land and moving the bin fast enough to intercept it.

The onboard camera helps to detect airborne trash (like paper balls or bottles) and estimates their trajectory.

Three powerful motors and wheels propel the bin to the right spot enabling high speed mobility and ensuring rubbish lands inside.

A larger “mega bin” utilises heated wires to seal full bags, cut them away, and replace them with fresh ones, doing all without human intervention at any point.

Additional features

HTX didn’t stop at designing basic functionality but they also added personality and extra features.

Engineers further introduced three playful, high-tech bin designs including the multi-tasker bin, the trash talking bin, and the punishment bin.

Additional features of the bin include self-charging via magnetic rotating hub and LED strips to help navigate the bin even in dark.

With these smart bins, HTX Studio has reimagined waste management, proving that even the most routine tasks can be reinvented with ingenuity.