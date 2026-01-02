Elon Musk backs Republicans for 2026 midterms: Is feud with Trump finally over?

Elon Musk has finally confirmed his involvement to fund the Republican party ahead of 2026 midterms despite a high-profile fall out with the GOP last year.

The year 2025 marked a volatile era for the Musk-Trump relationship as the tech baron has slammed the Republican party as a corrupt force that was responsible for “bankrupting” the United States of America.

Moreover, in July 2025 Musk also attempted to disrupt the two-party system by launching the “America Party.” However, this project faltered quickly.

Now, after months in political wilderness, Musk decides to financially support the GOP with his fortune ahead of November, 3 midterms.

Taking to X, the CEO of Tesla wrote, “America is toast if the radical left wins. They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore.”

The following funding announcement reinforces the possible end of Musk’s feud with US President Elon Musk. The 54-year-old billionaire attended a dinner hosted by JD Vance last November.

Vance led a months-long “backroom effort” to mend the strained relationship between Musk and Trump.

In 2024, Musk donated $290 millions, helping to elect the Republicans. The recent push on the part of the tech billionaire has been seen by the supporters as a potential catalyst for Trump’s agenda on immigration and spending.