Rama Duwaji Mamdani sees rapid rise to social media stardom

New York City's Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised his wife Rama Duwaji during his inaugural address as he acknowledged all New Yorkers.

The Democrat became New York City's mayor on Thursday, vowing during a public swearing-in ceremony on the steps of City Hall to enact an aggressive agenda aimed at making the nation's largest city more affordable for working people.

As Mamdani took office, Rama became the youngest first lady New York City has ever had.

The 28-year-old thrust into the spotlight as her husband Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral race.

In his victory speech, Mamdani had a special shoutout for his wife standing beside him.

"And to my incredible wife, Rama, hayati," he said, using the Arabic word for "my life". "There is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment."

While Rama enjoyed a huge following on social media, the number of followers on her Instagram account soared exponentially within a few hours after her husband took oath.

She is currently followed by 1.6 million people, and Rama has reached this by sharing only 75 posts on Instagram.

With Zohran in office, his wife is being touted as someone who is expected to be among a handful woman who will top the fashion scene in 2026.

"Rama isn't just my wife; she's an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms," Mamdani wrote in a post on 12 May, announcing they had been married three months earlier.



