The show must not go on

Pemra banned so-called religious scholar and TV anchor Amir Liaquat because of his consistent hatemongering, levelling allegations of blasphemy against citizens only to settle personal differences. This trend of media vigilantism is dangerous for society. This endangers the lives of those ‘accused’ of blasphemy. The most popular blasphemy case of the country happened in 2011 when Punjab Governor Salman Taseer was shot dead by his security guard Mumtaz Qadri for supporting Asia Bibi. Some people belonging to a particular school of thought still celebrate the assassination of Taseer every year.

This situation emerged because of promotion of a culture of hatred. Over the years, the use of militancy, politics of ethnicity and religious sectarianism had divided the people of the country.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

