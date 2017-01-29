KARACHI: The project to lay a new green mini astro-turf at the Edhi Hockey Stadium started here on Saturday.

Pakistan Navy has donated the turf to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to help promote the national sport.

The chief of Naval staff Admiral Zakauddin had announced during the 1st CNS All-Pakistan Hockey Championship 2016, that Navy would provide the mini astro-turf and would also bear all the expanses for its installation.

The PHF president Brig (retd) Khalid Khokar thanked Navy for providing the new turf for Edhi Hockey Stadium, where one blue turf is already installed.

Besides using the new green turf for senior and junior five-a-side matches, the PHF wants to organise five-a-side tournaments for school teams.

Khalid said that school hockey teams would be invited to organise tournaments here in collaboration with the PHF to help promote hockey at grass root level. The new turf is expected to be inaugurated soon.

