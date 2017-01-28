Islamabad

The sun shone brightly in clear skies on Friday after a four days wet spell, to the relief of the people fed up with cloudy and rainy weather.

However, coldness continued to be in the air, especially after sunset, forcing people to bundle up in jackets, sweaters, caps and scarves before stepping out. The day’s weather was exactly what the Met Office had forecast: the rains are likely to subside on Friday.

“Though more intermittent rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fata, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, the current spell of rain and snowfall is likely to subside on Friday,” Irfan Virk, deputy director at the National Weather Forecasting Centre, Islamabad, had said on Thursday.

The pleasantly bright weather prompted people to step out for recreation after work hours. They went to parks, Margallah tourist points and zoo in droves. The restaurants also attracted large crowds of foodies.

Some motorists complained the poor drainage of rainwater created puddles on Islamabad’s many arteries, including Margallah Road, Kashmir Highway, IJ Principal Road and Fazle Haq Road.

Similar reports also came in from Rawalpindi, especially its downtown areas. The weathermen forecast cold and dry weather for the next 48 hours in most parts of the country, including Islamabad.

They however warned dense foggy conditions were likely in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of KP during night and morning hours. The traffic police advised the people to drive carefully in the morning and night to avoid accidents due to fog.

