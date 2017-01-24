LAHORE

JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch has said the enforcement of the country’s Constitution in totality means the enforcement of Shariah and martial law or supra constitutional actions cannot keep the country united.

Speaking at a seminar on the enforcement of Shariah, its past, present and future, at the Ulema Academy, the JI secretary general said the 1973 Constitution envisaged an Islamic ideological welfare state. He said for the last seventy years, the powerful secular lobby had been tried to run the country on the alien ideology. This had not only damaged the crustal clear face of Islam but also divided the nation on ethnic, group, regional, sectarian, etc grounds. He said that enforcement of the Shariah demanded true enforcement of the Objectives Resolution adopted by the first constituent assembly of the country and the elders of the Pakistan Movement.

Liaqat Baloch said Martial Law and supra constitutional actions could not keep the country united. He said regular elections, continued political process and positive attitude alone could guarantee national unity and cohesion. He said Punjab was an important and big province and its religious circles, mosques, the Mashaikh and spiritual leadership had to play an active role. Commenting on the issue of military courts, Baloch said political, democratic, social and military leadership should reach a consensus that the civil judicial system must be strengthened and the option of military courts should be given up.

