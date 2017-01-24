Bridge linking Karachi to Manora opens after repairs

Construction of Younisabad bridge and connecting road cost Rs219 million

A 35-year-old bridge that connects Karachi to the Manora peninsula was opened on Monday morning after its reconstruction was completed.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar inaugurated the Younisabad Bridge at Hawkesbay Y junction by unveiling its plaque. The bridge and its connecting road have been constructed at a cost of Rs219 million.

The launching ceremony was also attended by Karachi Commander Rear Admiral Farrukh Ahmed, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jamil Mendhro, project director Niaz Soomro and other senior bureaucrats and representatives of the local bodies.

The CM said the bridge was constructed in 1982 and its condition had deteriorated over the years. “We have not only constructed the 378-metre two-lane bridge but also the 2.14-kilometre approach roads on both sides: the Y junction and Manora.”

He said the locals had requested him that the road from Gulbai to the bridge be repaired. He asked the LG minister and the mayor to plan the project and get the work started. He assured them of providing them with funds as soon as they mapped out the proposal.

The chief executive said he had witnessed the jetty of Baba Bhit. “Its condition is quite precarious and the KPT [Karachi Port Trust] had to construct it, but the work was suspended.” He added that the DC West visited the site on his instructions and reported to him that there were some issues with the contractor that had been settled now.

He said he had directed Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon to talk to the KPT authorities and get the work of the jetty completed at the earliest. On the subject of the jetty of Shams Pir, Shah said it was constructed in 1992 and now its condition was also very poor. He directed the mayor to start its construction at the earliest and assured him of providing the necessary funds. “This is an important jetty for the people of the area.”

He also talked about the 10-billion-rupee Karachi package. “It had 21 schemes initially but when their execution started, two of them were found to be unfeasible. Yes, there were some teething problems... but now work has started everywhere in the city.”

He admitted that the pace of work was not as fast as he had envisioned but even then it was in progress and he kept visiting them on and off to check their pace and quality. He deplored that some critics had been saying that the projects had not been completed yet. “Definitely, it would take some time but I assure you that by the end of June the city would give a pleasant look.”

He expressed satisfaction that “work on almost all the schemes under the Karachi package has been started and would complete well in time. And in the next budget I would allocate another Rs10 billion to make this city beautiful”. He added that widening and reconstruction of Sharea Faisal had already been started and would change the view of the city.

“I am going to start a scheme for a facelift of the road connecting with the Jinnah Terminal.” Talking about the recent downpour, the CM said he, the LG minister and the mayor had visited different parts of the city and witnessed that the rainwater was draining smoothly.

“Since most of the roads and their adjoining areas are dug up for development works, there were some traffic jams.” He added that most of the storm water drains had been cleaned and the encroachments along their embankments removed, but the work was still in progress.

“We are here to serve the people and Insha-Allah Karachi would soon be counted among one of the cleanest, widest and most illuminated cities of the world.”

Shah said Karachi was a city of 250 million people so it had multiple problems, and one of them was law and order. “Today, with the support of the people of Karachi we have restored law and order and have launched a targeted operation against street crimes and the drug mafia.”

