Islamabad

Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association has appreciated Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for taking notice of land grabbing and illegal occupation of Quaid-e-Azam University lands.

President QAU Alumni Association Sikandar Ahmed Rai and Secretary General Murtaza Noor in a joint statement hoped that this important issue would be resolved and illegal occupation of land will be ended. They also extended thanks to all stakeholders especially media for highlighting the issue.

Earlier, the notice was taken on an application of university authorities, alleging that university paid for 1709 acres of land and though the area was handed over to the university in 1972, its vacant possession was not given by CDA.

The university was continuously facing land grabbing and encroachment problems, besides the settlements, which were already there since its original land allocation in 1967 and 1972.

Till today, the university has lost control of over 600 acres of its estate and it is apprehended that if land grabbing illegal occupation of university’s estate were not checked, in future there may not be a University Campus worth the name. The application also highlighted that the alleged land grabbers and the illegal occupants were politically influential people that have made the situation worst for the university. The application further stated that university approached almost every authority to help them to resolve the issue but all in vain.

Taking the cognizance of issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan directed to call detailed reports from CDA chairperson, and Secretary, Ministry of Interior, within 3 days.

Meanwhile, the Alumni also condemned the bids to defame and single out the top ranked university of Pakistan, QAU, in the guise of narcotics. There is immediate need of strict action against the mafias, construction of proper boundary wall and action against illegal encroachments, it said.

0



0







QAU alumni laud CJP for taking notice of land grabbing was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181041-QAU-alumni-laud-CJP-for-taking-notice-of-land-grabbing/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "QAU alumni laud CJP for taking notice of land grabbing" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181041-QAU-alumni-laud-CJP-for-taking-notice-of-land-grabbing.