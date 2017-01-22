US President’s first post on White House website

LAHORE: New US President Donald Trump's first post on White House website suggests he wants to get rid of what he dubs the "burdensome regulations on our energy industry."

Renowned British newspaper "The Independent" reports: "Donald Trump's first post on the White House suggests destroying the US's strategy to tackle climate change. After President Trump took over the site, he posted six "Issues" to its home page. The first of those is an "America First Energy Plan." The first proposal in that document suggests getting rid of "burdensome regulations on our energy industry". Those include getting rid of "harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the US rule."

The British newspaper adds: "President Trump does not suggest a replacement for any of those regulations, and goes on to suggest that getting rid of them will save money and keep America secure.

The Climate Action Plan was landmark legislation introduced by Barack Obama in June 2013. It served as a "national plan for tackling climate change", according to the government.

The key parts of the plan were divided into three sections. Those outlined plans to cut carbon pollution in the US, actions to get the country ready for the effects of climate change, and plans for how to lead international efforts to address global warming."

