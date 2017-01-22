MANSEHRA: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yahya Afridi on

Saturday asked the bar and bench

being integral parts of the judicial system to play an active role in dispensation of justice.

The chief justice visited courts in Kohistan and witnessed proceedings of cases.

He met lawyers and sought their help for early disposal of cases.

Speaking at a gathering of judges and lawyers, he announced that a judicial complex would be constructed in Kohistan next year. “I would earmark funds for establishment of the judicial complex in Kohistan in next finical year as it is important for early dispensation of justice in the remote parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Mohammad Asif inaugurated the three-day anti-polio drive in district.

Mohammad Asif administered polio vaccine to children at the Rural Health Centre in Dassu.

District Health Officer Dr Taj Mohammad, Expanded Programme on Immunisation Coordinator Dr Nosherwan

and other officials were present on the occasion.

