Karachi Eat Festival draws foodies in large numbers

Hordes of foodies were seen in queues at the entrance of the Frere Hall causing massive traffic gridlocks on adjacent roads as the three-day Karachi Eat Festival continued to attract thousands on its second day.

Saturday evening offered a sumptuous treat as the aroma of mouth-watering cuisines ranging from savoury items to sweet ones permeated the air.

The fourth edition of the food festival, which was postponed for a week due to heavy rainfall on January 13, also saw noted personalities from different walks of life, including Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar along with his wife.

The mayor, who was warmly welcomed by organisers and visitors, appreciated the management of the festival, saying that these kinds of activities gave Karachiites an opportunity to escape from their daily routine and cheer up with their family and friends.

Akhtar said that he was working hard to make Karachi a better city to live in, adding that it would take him sometime to put things in order.

With the event's promotion going on for a couple of weeks, a huge turnover was expected but it probably even exceeded the organisers’ expectations.

Decorated and very well managed, the festival is a heaven for food lovers with over 95 food stalls offering desi, continental, Chinese and Italian cuisines along with desserts, refreshments, soups and different types of tea and coffee.

To make it a lively and memorable event, the organisers arranged live music performances, a number of fun-filled activities for kids, live performances by different artists, selfie booths and face painting stalls.

A regular visitor of the food festival, Sana Khan, described herself as a genuine food lover. “I just can’t miss this festival. I love the way they manage such a big event so amazingly and, of course, the happiness after seeing food everywhere around me is inexpressible.”

Another visitor, Muhammad Ahsan, said people were facing problems in finding space to park their vehicles. “The organisers need to fix this problem. However, people are attending the festival in big numbers despite massive traffic jam and parking issues.”

According to the organisers, the Karachi Eat Festival is a platform for all foodies and it offers lucrative opportunities to food outlets to make their brand famous among people. “The festival provides food lovers a platform to enjoy different foods all together on one platform,” said an organiser. “It was started by the Cyra Anklesaria three years back, and now it is getting bigger and better with every passing year because of immense response of the citizens.”

