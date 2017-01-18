PESHAWAR: Former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Pir Sabir Shah Tuesday said that Imran Khan should tender an apology to the nation for creating hurdles in the way of development of the country.

Talking to party workers here, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief wasted the nation’s time through sit-ins and protests and tried to derail democracy.

He said Imran Khan was busy blaming others for corruption but he himself trying to escape from accountability and did not provide details to the Election Commission (EC) about his party funding.

The PTI chief first threatened the EC and issued derogatory remarks and then sought unconditional apology, he added. He said Imran Khan supported Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s regime and a fake referendum in the lust for becoming prime minister through backdoor.

Pir Sabir Shah said Imran Khan had become a master of U-turn, adding, the people had realised his true face and PTI could no more befool the masses through hollow slogans and negative politics. He claimed the PML-N would sweep next general election and form government in KP as well as in the centre.

0



0







Sabir asks Imran Khan to tender apology was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179966-Sabir-asks-Imran-Khan-to-tender-apology/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sabir asks Imran Khan to tender apology" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179966-Sabir-asks-Imran-Khan-to-tender-apology.