Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Bizenjo and central president of the National Party, on Tuesday, urged the working, middle and lower-middle classes to join the party to win their rights.

He was speaking as special guest at an oath-taking ceremony, held in Malir, of the NP’s newly elected office-bearers from the Baloch Students Organization- Pajar (BSO-Pajar)- the party’s student wing.

The minister said NP was an ideological, progressive political party which had its support base in Balochistan as well as in Sindh and other provinces.

Discussing the party’s achievements, a part of both the federal and Balochsitan government, Bizenjo said that from the post of chief minister to federal ministry of ports and shipping, the party had carried out historic development works in the province.

Former chief minister Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch observed that NP was struggling to strengthen democratic institutions in the country by developing a relationship between provinces and protecting human rights.

“Without the development of youth, the country, including Balochistan, cannot progress. For that to happen, our youth should focus on quality and technical education,” Baloch said.

He said his party did not oppose anyone but would not abandon the struggle for their rights.

0



0







Mir Hasil Bizenjo addresses BSO-Pajar’s oath-taking ceremony was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179913-Mir-Hasil-Bizenjo-addresses-BSO-Pajars-oath-taking-ceremony/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mir Hasil Bizenjo addresses BSO-Pajar’s oath-taking ceremony" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179913-Mir-Hasil-Bizenjo-addresses-BSO-Pajars-oath-taking-ceremony.