Political workers join JI

LAHORE

A number of workers of PPP, PML, PTI, ANP and some religious parties announced joining Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on the occasion of the party central workshop for its workers at Mansoora.

JI deputy chief Hafiz Muhammad Idrees welcomed them in the JI fold and presented them books. Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said JI was not hostile to any party. Instead, it respected all others and invited their workers and leaders to study its manifestoes, past record and assess the leadership of all parties to ascertain which of them was capable of bringing about a change in the country. Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said the country was deeply stuck in the mire of corruption and selfishness and only an honest leadership could pull it out of that. He said JI did not talk of sectarianism or regionalism. He said Pakistan was in the name of Islam, therefore, the manifesto and goal of every party should be to run the country in line with the teachings of Islam. JI deputy chief said the JI could not compromise on corruption and other malpractices and it was inviting everybody to support the JI in its efforts to achieve a corruption free Pakistan that could help solve all the problems in the country.

