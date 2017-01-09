ISLAMABAD: In what it could be called a silent move and to fulfill the condition of intra-party election under the Political Parties Order 2002, the Pakistan People's Party and its Parliamentary wing the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians held their election and elected Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Chairman of the PPP and former President Asif Ali Zardari as President of PPP Parliamentarians.

Former Chairman Senate and senior leader of the PPP from Islamabad Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has been elected as Secretary General of the PPP while Senator Farhatullah Babar for the same post in the PPP Parliamentarians, Haider Zaman Qureshi elected as Finance Secretary and Choudhary Manzoor Ahmed as Secretary Information of the PPP.

The election of the party was held by the election body under its Convener Mrs. Fouzia Habib. All the office bearers were elected for the period of four years. While the elections of the PPP Parliamentarians were held on Sunday at Bilawal House in Karachi and according to PPP announcement Asif Ali Zardari was elected as President of the PPP Parliamentarians, Senator Farhatullah Babar as Secretary General, Saleem Mandviwalla as Finance Secretary and Moula Bux Chandio as Secretary Information.

The elections were held by the election body comprising Farooq H. Naek Convener, Taj Haider and Sardar Ali Khan members. All the office bearers were elected for a period of 4 years.

The major change in the PPP was replacement of its Secretary General as Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari in place of Saradr Latif Khosa and same change in PPP Parliamentarians where former Prime Minister Raja Parvaiz Ashraf has been replaced with Senator Farhatullah Babar as Secretary General.

The changes made in the PPP and PPP Parliamentarians just before the expected bye-elections in which the both Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will contest it from Larkana and Nawabshah, respectively.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest the election on same election symbol “Arrow’ in the expected bye-elections from the constituencies of Nawabshah and Larkana. The PPP is likely to submit request in the Election Commission of Pakistan under the Political Parties Order 2002 for the allotment of symbol of “arrow”.

