The judicial commission investigating the government’s failure to provide citizens with clean drinking water, sanitation facilities and healthy environment directed the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources chairman on Tuesday to run microbiological and chemical tests on surface and subsoil water in different areas of the province.

The SHC judicial commission headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro observed that to record the precise findings on the subject, water samples tests should be conducted to determine the quality of water being supplied to the people.

The commission ordered the collection of water samples in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Badin, Tando Jam, Shikarpur and other cities and towns in the province and reports submitted within 10 days.

The district and sessions judges and deputy commissioners of provincial districts were directed to provide all logistical support to the staff of the PCRWR for this purpose.

The commission has directed that water samples should be taken and sealed in presence of judges and deputy commissioners.

The commission also issued notices to former irrigation secretary Idrees Rajput, Dr Noman Ahmed, the head of architecture department at the NED University, and Dr Ghulam Murtaza Arain to assist the commission.

These experts were proposed by the federal and provincial law officers and the petitioner to assist the commission during the inquiry. The commission has adjourned the hearing of the proceedings till January 9.

The commission was formed on the directives of the Supreme Court while hearing a petition seeking the provision of clean drinking water and a healthy environment to the citizens of Sindh.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim ordered that commission would examine the statutory role played by the provincial environment protection agency on the issues mandated to it under the Sindh Environment Protection Act, 2014. The commission will examine the officials and gather material from relevant organisations including all civic and land-owing agencies.

0



0







Judicial commission seeks lab results of Sindh’s water samples in 10 days was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176641-Judicial-commission-seeks-lab-results-of-Sindhs-water-samples-in-10-days/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Judicial commission seeks lab results of Sindh’s water samples in 10 days" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176641-Judicial-commission-seeks-lab-results-of-Sindhs-water-samples-in-10-days.