KARACHI: The Under-14 and Under-16 finals of the Itteqa Hassan Zaidi Memorial Junior Hockey League, which were scheduled to be played on Monday (today) will be played on Tuesday (tomorrow) at Customs Sports Complex.

Khursheed Aslam XI will play Habib Ali Kiddi XI at 3:15pm in the under-16 final. Akhtar Hussain XI will meet Lateefur Rahman XI at 2:30pm.

