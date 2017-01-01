KARACHI: PIA crushed Railways 10-3 and National Bank of Pakistan thrashed Police 6-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of National Hockey Championships at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, from the Group A of the Super League.

PIA were leading 3-2 at the end of the first 30 minutes. The two-time defending champions added seven goals in the next 30 minutes. Railways managed only one goal more.

The opening half saw a very entertaining game with both the sides playing attacking hockey. All five goals came via open play. Railways surprised by going ahead in the seventh minute. Within two minutes, PIA went ahead with goals scored in rapid succession.

The Railways youngsters made it 2-2 in the 21st minute but before the first half hooter, PIA were again in front.

PIA employed all their experience in the second half. Displaying very effective one-touch passing game, they found the target regularly. Six of the seven PIA goals in this half were through open play, three of them coming in the last five minutes.

Haseem Khan netted three goals.

Awaisur Rehman scored two goals. Imran Khan, Yasir Islam, Kashif Ali, Zubair and Waqas Akbar scored one goal each.

For Railways Shehryar scored two goals and Jamal netted one.

In the second match, NBP demolished Police 6-0.

The bankers were very clinical in their approach right from the beginning. Having eight members of Pakistan’s under-21 squad, they showed no mercy to the opponents.

They were four goals up in the first half.

NBP failed to add to their tally in the first 20 minutes after the resumption of the play.

But they rediscovered the scoring touch in the last 10 minutes and struck twice.

Four of their goals came via open play and two through penalty corners.

NBP’s Ammad Butt scored two goals, while Abu Bakr, Aamer Alin, Arslan Qadir and Dilber scored one each.

In the last two matches of Pool B, on Sunday, Army will face Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited at 11:30 am on Sunday and WAPDA will take on Sui Southern Gas Company at 2 pm.

0



0







PIA, NBP qualify for National Hockey semis was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175922-PIA-NBP-qualify-for-National-Hockey-semis/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PIA, NBP qualify for National Hockey semis" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175922-PIA-NBP-qualify-for-National-Hockey-semis.