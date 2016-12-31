LAHORE

The completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will not only make Pakistan economically self-reliant but establishment of new industries around it will boost the business and industrial activities, creating millions of jobs, said Rohail Dar, president, Pakistan Muslim League-N, USA.

Addressing a reception arranged in honour of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Secretary General, Major (Retd) Syed Javed Hussain Bokhari here on Friday, Rohail claimed that effects of PML-N economic policies had started reaching the common man. Projects being under taken in energy sector would end loadshedding next year, he said.

Syed Anwer Wasti, PML-N USA Secretary Information hoped that these projects would produce electricity in abundance for the industrial and domestic use on cheaper rates.

The government is setting up power plants fired by gas having capacity of producing 3,600 megawatt while Nepra has also brought down the electricity tariff from Rs 10.30 per unit to 6.30 per unit, he said.

