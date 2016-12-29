LAHORE: The 750-km LNG supply line from Sukkur to Lahore has been completed while work on the remaining 250kms will be completed till March 2017. It was stated by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) General Manager Project Sibghatullah while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said that the LNG-based power projects, including Nandipur, Haveli Bahadur Shah, Baluki and Bhikki, would be provided 1,200 million cubic feet gas. An 18-kilometre long supply line has been provided to the Bhikki power project and the department will start giving gas on demand, he added.

He said that 400 million cubic feet LNG gas has been included in the system at this time and being provided to the industrial sector.

