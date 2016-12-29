LAHORE

City District Government Lahore (CDGL) notified new rates for essential edibles, including rice and grains and directed the price control magistrates to ensure strict implementation of the new rates across the provincial capital.

Lahore District Coordination Officer (DCO) notified the new rates on Wednesday. As per the notification, new rates of essential edibles are: New Super Basmati rice (Rs90 per kg), old Super Basmati rice (Rs100/kg), Erri rice (Rs32/kg), Daal Chana small (Rs155/kg), Daal Channa big (Rs162/kg), Daal Masoor thin (Rs140/kg), Daal Masoor imported and thick (Rs115/kg), imported and washed Daal Mash (Rs180/kg), imported Daal Mash with cover (Rs165/kg), Daal Moong washed (Rs110/kg), Daal Moong with cover (Rs116/kg), black gram thick (Rs150/kg), black gram thin (Rs140/kg), white gram thick and imported (Rs152/kg), gram floor/Baisan (Rs160/kg), red chili (Rs210/kg), sugar (Rs62/kg), Roti 100g (Rs06), Naan 120g (Rs10), Khamiri Roti (Rs08), Milk (Rs70/litre) and Yogurt (Rs85/kg).

Lahore DCO has directed all the price control magistrates to enforce new rates across the provincial capital and adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards shopkeepers involved in price-hike.

