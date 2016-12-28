The use of technology in the education sector is increasing continuously; therefore, the use of digital libraries has become more vital instead of studying traditional library’s books. In this situation it has become most important for our students and teachers to take advantage of present changing scenario in education field.

These views were expressed by senior manager of admin and training, A&J Def Tek Consultants, Rashid Pervaiz, while addressing a workshop on the importance and use of the digital library, held at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi, on Tuesday in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission.

