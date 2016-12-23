Islamabad

The Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment in the Superior Courts on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Justice Yahya Afridi, senior Puisne Judge for appointment as Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court.

Presided over by Syed NaveedQamar MNA, a meeting of the Committee was held here at the Parliament House, Islamabad. It was attended by Senator Raja M. Zafar-ul-Haq, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Ch Mahmood Bashir Virk, MNA and Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi MNA. Secretary Senate was also present in the meeting.

The Committee considered the recommendations of Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of Judge in the Supreme Court and appointment of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court.

The Committee after detailed discussion confirmed the nomination of Justice MazharAlam Khan Miankhel, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Justice Yahya Afridi, senior Puisne Judge for appointment as Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court against the anticipated vacancy which will occur on elevation of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, the incumbent Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court as Judge in Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that on December 13, 2016 the Judicial Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, being the Chairman of the Commission had recommended elevation of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel as the judge of the Supreme Court.

The seat in the apex court became vacant after the resignation of Justice Iqbal Hameed-ur-Rehman, who tendered his resignation after the Supreme Court judgment regarding illegal appointments in Islamabad High Court.

Similarly, the Judicial Commission had also proposed to appoint senior puisne judge of Peshawar High Court Justice Yahya Afridi as the chief justice of Peshawar High Court.

The Judicial Commission was constituted under the 18th Amendment. It sends its recommendations to the Parliamentary Committee for consideration.

