Babar reclaims top position in ODI batting rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Babar Azam has once again claimed the coveted No. 1 position in the ICC ODI batting rankings, surpassing India’s Shubman Gill.

He now sits at the top with 824 points, while Gill has slipped to the second position with 810 points. Following closely in the rankings is Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, securing the third spot with 775 points.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam takes a shot in this image on May 6, 2023. — X/@babarazam258

In the Test batting rankings, opening batsman Usman Khawaja has made a significant leap, moving up three places to fourth with a rating of 808 points. This places him ahead of Babar Azam, who now occupies the fifth position with 801 rating points. Khawaja is nearing the top-ranked player, Kane Williamson, who holds 864 rating points.

Notably, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Usman Khawaja’s teammates, have also witnessed improvements in their rankings. Warner has climbed nine spots to 27th place, while Marsh has surged by 12 places to share the 68th position. These advancements come on the back of their impressive performances against Pakistan.