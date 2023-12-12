Shabbir romps to big lead in Chairman JCSC Golf

KARACHI: Shabbir Iqbal seems to be in the form of his life. And following three stunning rounds in a row, the Pakistan No.1 looks set to win the 13th Chairman JCSC Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Tuesday (today).
Such has been Shabbir’s dominance that the title favourite has accumulated a massive lead of nine strokes going into the fourth and final round of the championship.
After carding an impressive score of five-under par 67 in the opening round on Saturday, Shabbir produced a late flurry of birdies on Sunday for 66 and then continued his sensational run in the third round on Monday by carding six-under-par 66. He now has a 54-hole aggregate of 199 (-17).
Local favourite Waheed Baloch catapulted himself to second place on the leader-board with a superb round of 66 following scores of 72 and 70 in the first two rounds. He has an aggregate of 208. In third place is Lahore’s Muhammad Shehzad (209) who carded 70 on Monday. Ahmed Baig carded 72 and is placed on the fourth spot at 210. He is followed by the duo of Minhaj Maqsood and Nabeel Khan at 212. Trailing them are Hamza Amin and Azam Khan at 214. Earlier on Sunday evening, Lahore’s Noman Ilyas won the amateurs title by a solitary stroke with Omar Khalid Hussain finishing as the runner-up.
LONDON: Novice spinner Shoaib Bashir was named in England´s 16-man squad on Monday for the five-Test series against...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s javelin throw coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari on Monday reiterated that the country’s No2 Mohammad...
PARIS: With less than eight months to go before the Paris Olympics, the organisers and the French government are...
KARACHI: Pakistan Test middle-order batsman, who holds the record for most centuries at number six position, has...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take on Spain in quarter-finals of Junior Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur today . Drag...
KARACHI: Karachi Whites overpowered Abbottabad by nine runs with Shahnawaz Dahani taking three wickets in the...