Pakistan teams for World Snooker championship announced

Representational image. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) on Friday unveiled the national snooker teams for featuring in the IBSF World Men’s (15 Reds) Snooker, Teams and 6 Reds Championship which will be held in Doha from November 5-15.

Bababr Masih, Mohammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan will showcase their skills in the IBSF World Men’s (15 Red) Championship to be held from November 5-10.

Pakistan A, featuring Mohammad Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan, and Pakistan B, carrying Mohammad Sajjad and Babar Masih, will take part in the IBSF World Teams Championship to be held from November 5-12.

Naseem Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan will flex their muscles in the IBSF World 6 Reds Championship to be held from November 5-15. The PBSA said that the cueists underwent training in Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi from October 9-31.

“The players attended the camp daily from 10am to 5pm to hone their skills and to prepare themselves for the world events. And the federation is hopeful that the players will be successful in winning laurels for the country in all the events,” the PBSA said. The squad is scheduled to fly out of Karachi for Doha on Saturday (today).