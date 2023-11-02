39th SPELT International Conference to begin on Nov 4

This image released on January 5, 2023, shows a logo of the Society of Pakistan English Language Teachers. — Facebook/Spelt- Head Office

The Society of Pakistan English Language Teachers (SPELT) will host the two-day 39th SPELT International Conference titled ‘Teaching-Learning of English Language: Looking Towards the Future Dates’ starting from November 4 at Habib Public School, MT Khan Road, Karachi.

According to a press statement issued on Wednesday, SPELT is living up to its tradition of offering a high-quality professional development opportunity for teachers, students, educators, and academicians, and the annual international conference has it all.

Professionals and experts in the field of education from across the globe and Pakistan will be participating. The keynote address will be delivered by Tamrika Khvtisiashvili, who is an English language specialist, US State Department, on the topic of “Classroom 2.0: Tools for Digital Learning that Students Love”.

At the conference, there will be four plenary sessions by national and international speakers. The first session will be on “Empowering Apprenticing Writing with Model Texts” by Dr John Baker, Vietnam, Conference Chair International, TESOL, Ton Duc Thang University. The second will be on “The Time is Out of Joint” by Abbas Husain, Pakistan, Director, Teachers Development Centre. The third session will be on "Self-Care For Teachers" by Dr Mike Medley, US Professor Emeritus at Eastern Mennonite University. The fourth session will be on “Navigating the Future of TESOL with Artificial Intelligence”, by Dr Nguyen Ngoc Vu, Japan, Associate Professor, Vice President Ho Chi Minh City University of Foreign Languages-Information, Technology, Chairman TESOL.

There are three featured speakers, from the field of education and ELT fraternity, who will be speaking on diverse topics such as “Educating the Parents will Lessen the Burden and Speed up the Process” by Sabina Khatri, Founder of Kiran Foundation Pakistan, “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Language Teaching” by Rafiah Mudassir, Founder of Noor Ul Huda Education, Pakistan, and “Educating the Minds - Mother Tongue Based Instruction”, by Dr Fatima Rehan Dar, CEO, Managing Partner, OAK Consulting, Pakistan.

SPELT experts will discuss the growing demand and prospects of the profession. Panellists include experienced names such as Tamrika Khvtisiashvil and Farheen Hassan. The conference will be boderated by Lubna Mohyuddin, OUP, Pakistan.