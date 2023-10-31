NAB sends notice to ex-minister Taimur Jhagra

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sent a call-up notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s former health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra while another erstwhile cabinet member during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government Kamran Bangash was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan Prison on Monday.
It was learnt the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sent the notice to Jhagra to appear in person before a combined investigation team on Tuesday (today) in an inquiry against officials of the Health Department in procurement of goods for Covid-19.
“During the investigation, it was revealed that you are in possession of evidence, information that relates to the commission of the offence. You are, therefore, directed to appear before the combined investigation team-III to record your statement regarding decision taken by you related to COVID 19,” stated the notice served on Taimur Jhagra.
The notice said that non-compliance may warrant action under NAO-1999. The minister was sent a questionnaire as well. Meanwhile, former provincial minister for education Kamran Bangash was shifted to the Dera Ismail Khan Prison where a case was registered against him.
Earlier, a court had on Monday granted him bail after the Chamkani police arrested him for offering resistance when the police conducted raids to arrest former federal minister Murad Saeed. But soon after the bail, he was arrested again and shifted to Dera Ismail Khan in another case.
