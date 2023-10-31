Who will speak up for Kashmir?

Pakistan inherited the Kashmir problem at the time of Independence in 1947. All efforts of Pakistan to decide the just possession of Kashmir according to the wishes of Kashmiris have so far failed due to Indian hegemony. India is keeping its hold on Occupied Kashmir with a mighty armed force, which continues to suppress Kashmiris who are keeping the issue alive through their direct and indirect resistance to the Indian occupying forces.

On the contrary, the struggle of Pakistan in this context has reduced to just protest marches and sit-ins and foreign tours by leaders to advocate the Kashmir cause. The struggle for independence is torturous for Kashmiris in the Indian occupied part, as they are beaten, killed and imprisoned for demanding their rights. It is time the Kashmir issue was resolved so that some relief is given to Kashmiris living in Occupied Kashmir.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi