‘Pak districts to face growing aridity’

KPK Caretaker Minister for Higher Education, Dr Qasim Jan while listening to a speaker during a 3-day International Conference on Climate Change and Disaster Risk in Islamabad in this image released on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Quaid-i-Azam University,Islamabad

Islamabad: KPK Caretaker Minister for Higher Education, Dr Qasim Jan has emphasised the importance of energy conservation for the sake of posterity.

Dr Jan was addressing the closing session of 3-day International Conference on Climate Change and Disaster Risk organised here by China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC), Quaid-i-Azam University, in collaboration with Chinese Academy of Science, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Academy of Science and International Association for Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research.

Prof Qasim Jan observed that the increase in temperature and ocean surface levels will exacerbate the situation in future and it is time to persuade policymakers and society as a whole to transition towards alternative sources of energy. Earlier, speaking at a technical session Dr Muhammad Latif, a climate researcher at Comsats University, revealed that the frequency and intensity of droughts in Pakistan are on the rise, primarily due to the relentless force of climate change.

Based on climate model simulations, he said it is predicted that most of the districts in Pakistan will experience growing aridity. Additionally, since 2006, he said, the relationship between droughts in Pakistan and major climate drivers underwent a significant transformation. Dr Latif stressed the urgent need for action to address Pakistan's escalating drought crisis caused by changing climate conditions.

Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed, Former Chairperson, Department of Earth Sciences, presented crucial scientific findings during his talk about the hydrological challenges in the Potohar. He highlighted how urbanisation-induced land changes contribute to an increase in surface runoff which in turn escalates the risk of flash floods. The insights he shared are essential for urban planning, watershed management and the development of sustainable flood mitigation strategies in the region.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik in his inaugural address hoped China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre (CPJRC) on Earth Sciences woulod revolutionise research in the field of earth sciences.

Prof Khalid M Khan, President, Pakistan Academy of Sciences, said that the centre would help expand the frontiers of knowledge in the field of earth sciences by researching and would support the physical security to CPEC connectivity by developing principles, procedures and technologies to mitigate the effect of natural hazards. Ambassador of China Jiang Zeiddong opined that the establishment of the centre represents a continuation of China-Pakistan cooperation. He continued that the centre will play a role in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. He also highlighted China's commitment to green development.

Prof CUI Peng, Director-General, CPJRC, briefed the audience regarding the activities of the CPJRC. Dr Mumtaz Shah Chairperson of the Department of Earth Sciences and Project Director, CPJRC, said the climate change was aggravating natural disasters in recent years making it a global concern. The unprecedented flood in Pakistan in 2022 was a particular example, he said adding that a global phenomenon needs global to tackle it.