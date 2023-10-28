UHS IPH exams in progress

LAHORE:The viva voce and practicals of postgraduate students' supplementary examination organised by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) is going on at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) which will continue till October 31, 2023.
According to a press release, 21 students of MPhil and 38 students of MPH are appearing in the exam. Convenor of practicals and viva examination Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that internal and external examiners had been appointed for viva and practicals who belong to University Health Sciences, Gujranwala Medical College, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Aleem Medical College. Apart from supplementary examination viva, clinical examination of infectious diseases, practical microbiology and report writing are included in the practicals.
Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman shows up to attend Turkiye's 100th National Day celebrations at a local hotel by the...
A part of the poster published by Facebook/walledcitylahoreauthority.LAHORE:Keeping young generation especially sports...
The logo of the Punjab Healthcare Commission . Facebook/PunjabHealthcareCommissionLAHORE:The Board of Commissioners of...
Punjab governor Baligh-ur-Rehman. Photo: Twitter/BalighUrRehman_LAHORE:Punjab Governor M Balighur Rehman said that the...
IPP President Aleem Khan. — Twitter/@abdul_aleemkhanLAHORE:President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan...
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana. The News FlieLAHORE:CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana chaired an important...