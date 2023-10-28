UHS IPH exams in progress

A general view of the University of Health Sciences. — UHS webiste

LAHORE:The viva voce and practicals of postgraduate students' supplementary examination organised by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) is going on at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) which will continue till October 31, 2023.

According to a press release, 21 students of MPhil and 38 students of MPH are appearing in the exam. Convenor of practicals and viva examination Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that internal and external examiners had been appointed for viva and practicals who belong to University Health Sciences, Gujranwala Medical College, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Aleem Medical College. Apart from supplementary examination viva, clinical examination of infectious diseases, practical microbiology and report writing are included in the practicals.