The biggest loser

This refers to the article ‘The return of Nawaz Sharif’ (Oct 26) by Husain Haqqani. The writer welcomes the reconciliatory stance of the ‘reformed’ Nawaz Sharif towards other politicians and various powerful non-political operators in the political arena and discusses how political dynasties operate in the country.

Surprisingly missing from the discourse was any reference to 240 million Pakistanis, and perhaps rightly so. After all, it seems that a majority of them carry no significance and happen to be no one’s concern, and their only job is to dance to the tunes of political leaders who are presented to us in slightly different packaging every time, but with the same rotten content.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi