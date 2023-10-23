Efforts underway to introduce GMO corn despite ban

A representational image of a person showing seeds. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: Efforts are underway to allow genetically modified organism (GMO) cereal crops especially maize’s entry and commercial cultivation into the country despite ban during the caretaker government irrespective of its health and environmental hazards.

Introducing GM corn in the country has been a major issue. All the stakeholders have been sternly opposing the entry of GM seed for commercial purpose into the country due to its serious health, environmental and productivity hazards.

The government did not allow the entry of the GM seeds into the country despite hectic efforts by a number of influential multi-national companies. Some key functionaries of the then PTI government were also interested in allowing the entry of the GM maize into the country for commercial cultivation allegedly due to vested interest.

However, after serious deliberation by all the stakeholders and experts, they did not succeed in introducing the hazardous seed. GM corn had already been banned by almost all the major maize producing countries of the world.

According to sources, certain interest groups have become active once again to get permission for introducing GM corn as they believe that they could do it during the caretaker government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Agriculture and Environment Asif Rafiq, when reached for comments, said that he did not have enough information about the subject matter. He said that he would take up the subject with the federal secretary and then he would be able to comment on it.

“Meanwhile, if you want to file a story, you better do it,” the minister told this reporter. After the tiring efforts of the manufacturers and dealers of GMO seeds, the prime minister secretariat during the PTI rule had got involved in the process and had stressed for formal deliberation on the issue. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research arranged several meetings with different stakeholders, who developed a consensus to oppose the GMO corn.

As per the minutes of those meetings, the worldwide scenario of GM maize had been thoroughly discussed and it had been concluded that the hazards of GM maize exceeded its benefits.

In response to the Minister of National Food Security and Research, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department had opined that everyone was aware of the fact that GM Maize is cultivated for the reason that it is insect and weedicide resistant, while yield increase is not significant.

Based on the expert opinion of Cereal Crops Research Institute, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the director general Agriculture Research System, KP had suggested to the federal ministry that in view of a host of reasons introduction of GM Maize cannot be encouraged to avoid any sort of complication and not to disturb the current Maize Breeding and Seed Production System.

The letter stated that according to the latest literature the GM Maize had no significant increase in yield. The GM Maize will also drastically affect the current local maize breeding programme in the country, it added.

The Agriculture Research System, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has the capabilities to develop and produce high yielding good quality hybrids as well as Open Pollinated Varieties (OPVs) resistant to diseases and insects with superior food and feed qualities that are best suited to local cropping pattern, it added.

Also, following are the technical reasons that GM Maize cultivation in the country on a commercial scale may not been encouraged, the letter further stated.

GM Seed production is the violation of natural organisms’ intrinsic values as well as tampering with nature. In GM seed the genes are transferred from animals to plants and disturb the natural genetic make-up.

Trap-crop is required to control production of super insects and pests through racial changes. Super weeds can also be produced because of continuous spray of herbicides for weeds control in GM Maize crop, it maintained.

Genetic drift/gene flow will contaminate the quality of ocal non-GM Maize that will adversely affect the flora in the county. Creation of food insecurity problems due to total dependency on GM manufactures.