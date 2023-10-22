Moot held on machine learning fundamentals

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) organized a seminar “Machine Learning Fundamentals & its Application in Agriculture” at the seminar hall of the university’s Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology on Saturday.
Director ORIC Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed, Scientist at Biological Data Science Institute at Australian National University Dr Ali Zia, Deputy Director Dr Aqil Inam, Dr Khalid Mahmood and Dr M Irfan, faculty members and PhD scholars were present on the occasion.
Dr Ali Zia delivered a detailed lecture on the topic explaining both fundamental and practical aspects of Machine Learning Fundamentals & its Application in Agriculture.
Dr Shakil shared his vision about the need to organise the moot, the importance of machine learning fundamentals and strongly urged the faculty to learn emerging technologies.
