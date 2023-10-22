Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinians painful, says governor

A picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 20, 2023, shows smoke ascending over the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli strike. — AFP

LAHORE: Honorary Consul for Netherlands in Lahore, Asma Hamid called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman here at Governor’s House on Saturday.

The situation in Palestine, mutual interest and promotion of bilateral cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that the bombing and atrocities on innocent children and civilians in Palestine are painful. He said that a strong voice should be raised against any injustice against humanity in every part of world. He said that the exchange of trade, educational, and cultural delegations between Pakistan and the Netherlands will further expand the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Punjab Governor said that there is a need to boost trade relations with the Netherlands. He said that Pakistan is offering favourable business opportunities to international companies in various sectors. He said that Pakistan is providing best facilities to foreign investors in various sectors through special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). He said the development of industry and foreign direct investment is vital to the development of any country.

Honorary Consul for Netherlands in Lahore, Asma Hamid said that Pakistan and the Netherlands have cordial relations. She said that Dutch companies are investing in Pakistan in dairy, livestock, veterinary and other sectors. She reiterated her determination to play her due role in further promoting the trade relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited Lahore where he met with the Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman.

They discussed the overall situation of the country including political, economic and law order and discussed enhancement of trade activities, inter provincial coordination and mutual relations between Punjab and KP.

Matters related to commercialization of research sector of public sector universities and delivery of high education came under discussion.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that mutual cooperation for promotion of agriculture, education and industrial development would helpful in the country’s overall development.