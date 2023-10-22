Swat couple shot dead in Baldia house over ‘honour’

A representational image of a police line. — AFP/File

A couple became victims of brutal honour killings at their house near Bismillah Chowk in Baldia Town’s Hazaara Colony on Saturday.

Ibrahim Jamshed, 42, and his wife Shakila, 36, were fatally shot in the Ittehad Town police jurisdiction. ASI Shah Hassan reported that they received information about gunfire in the area. A patrolling mobile unit arrived at the scene, where they apprehended a suspect attempting to flee.

Upon entering the house from which the suspect was fleeing, the police discovered the couple in a critical condition, with their children in distress. With the assistance of rescue teams, Ibrahim and Shakila were rushed to a hospital but they were pronounced dead. They had suffered gunshot wounds to their torsos and faces.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Hussain, elder brother of the deceased Ibrahim. It was revealed that Ibrahim, originally from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had fallen in love with Shakila over a decade ago and had decided to marry her. However, their families vehemently opposed the union. In response, the couple fled to Karachi and began a life together in Hazara Colony.

The police further revealed that during their marriage, Shakila gave birth to six children, and Ibrahim worked as a technician at a copper wire manufacturing factory in Baldia Town. On Saturday, Hussain visited their residence and engaged in a heated argument regarding the marriage. The altercation turned violent, during which Hussain producing a .30 bore pistol opened fire.

ASI Hassan stated that the police had arrested the suspect and recovered the murder weapon. A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are ongoing.