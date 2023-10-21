PTI hits out at judiciary

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Core Committee on Friday alleged that the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and accountability court decision to grant bail to a convicted PMLN fugitive leader made the independence of the judiciary doubtful.

The committee stated the fugitive PMLN leader had been convicted by a trial court for corruption. On the one hand, law and justice have been laid on the ground for the national criminal, while on the other, courts have been put on political trials just to target the ‘righteous and Ameen’ leader of the nation. The committee said that after a ‘baseless case’ like Toshakhana, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was being deprived of freedom and the right to represent the nation through a ridiculous case like cipher. “Tomorrow’s (Lahore) rally is not actually being organized by the Pakistan Muslim League but by the government of Pakistan and its subsidiaries,” it alleged. Vehicles, the PTI alleged, were being caught all over the country, while the entire state machinery including police and district administration has been given the target of making this national criminal’s rally a success. The meeting also denied any division or difference of opinion in the PTI and said that in the light of the instructions of Chairman Imran Khan, the Core Committee was carrying forward organizational decision-making with complete unity, solidarity, coordination and consensus. “Those who want to see division and hatred at any level in PTI ranks will be disappointed and ashamed as usual,” it said.