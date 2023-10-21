PHC overturns conviction in murder case

NOWSHERA: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday set aside the conviction of two persons, who had been convicted on the charges of killing the former general secretary of the District Bar Association, Mardan.
It may be recalled that the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mardan, had awarded imprisonment to two accused Malik Fayyaz Khan and Malik Azam Khan in the murder case of Zeb Alam Advocate, who was the former general secretary of the District Bar Association, Mardan. He was killed in 2017 when he was going to the office in his car.
His brother Jan Alam and nephew Zain were injured in the firing incident. The first information report of the murder was registered at the Sheikh Maltoon Police Station in Mardan.
The two accused had moved the PHC against their conviction. The two-member PHC bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah overturned the decision of the additional district and sessions judge and acquitted them. Senior lawyer Shabbir Hussain Gigyani appeared for the accused.
