Shahid Pervaiz to take charge as acting PHF secretary.

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Pervaiz Bandara, treasurer Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), will assume temporary charge as the secretary of the federation from Thursday (today).

He has been directed by the PHF President to assume the charge on temporary basis till the time the federation’s General Council meets to elect a new secretary. Meanwhile, in contrasting video clips shared with media, President PHF Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar confirmed former secretary Haider Hussain’s resignation while Haider denied having resigned. “I have accepted Haider Hussain’s resignation which he submitted with me recently. I wish him the best of luck. He has given his best during his stay as the PHF secretary,” Khokhar said.

Haider, however, denied having resigned. “I have learnt from the social, print and electronic media about my resignation. I have not resigned. I am trying to contact President PHF but in vain,” he said. Same scenario emerged when Shahbaz Ahmad resigned as secretary of PHF a few years back. It is believed that the matter will now be taken up by the General Council which is expected to meet in 15 days to decide on the election of a new secretary.