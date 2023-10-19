JI starts petition drive to get 10m signatures against Israel

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman (c), chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi during a rally in support of Palestine in Karachi in this picture released on October 16, 2023. — Facebook/Jamaat e Islami Karachi

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday announced that the Jamaat-e-Islami has launched a petition campaign to get 10 million signatures against Israeli brutalities in Gaza. He also asked the Pakistan Army to take the initiative to convey a strong message to the rogue Zionist state.

The JI Karachi chief was addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the party’s city headquarters. He was accompanied by JI leaders Saifuddin Advocate, Qazi Saddaruddin, Zahid Askari and Sohaib Ahmed. Rehman said that the entire Muslim Ummah is expressing solidarity with Palestine against Israel, but the ruling class across the Muslim Ummah is supporting the war criminal Israel by demonstrating cowardice and the inability to take initiative.

He said America has been supporting Israel because both are criminal and rouge states. The UK is also hand in glove with Israel in the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in their own country, he added. He shed light in detail upon the ethnic cleansing of 20 million Native Americans and the role of the UK in the establishment of the illegal state of Israel.

Referring to the press conference of the Gaza doctor who spoke while standing among some 1,000 dead bodies, the JI leader said Israel has been engaged in bombings and targeting civilians, but not a single country has come forward to restrain the Zionist state.

He asked Pakistan’s army chief to take the initiative to lead other armies across the globe to deliver a clear message to Israel against taking any military action against Palestine. He questioned the reason for the existence of a 40-country army if Qibla-e-Awwal is left unprotected, saying that the affected children in Palestine have been calling for Arabs and the Muslim Ummah to help them.

Rehman said that the attitude of the global community over the Israeli aggression against the civilian population of Palestine is depicting the highest level of hypocrisy. He warned the caretaker prime minister and foreign minister against issuing any statements in connection with the two-state solution to the issue, and demanded that they stick to the national stance against the occupied Zionist state, as highlighted by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.